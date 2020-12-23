3. Happy trails

St. Louis sports teams lose players to roster changes and retirements every year, but this year’s departures are on the more significant end of the spectrum. The list includes two of the first Blues players to lift the Stanley Cup as champions, the best active defensive second baseman in Major League Baseball, and one of the more established college conference commissioners around. And the list could grow. Free agency led Blues captain and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to the Vegas Golden Knights after general manager Doug Armstrong turned Pietrangelo’s slow-play into the addition of Torey Krug. The Blues will move forward without Alexander Steen as well after the veteran announced his retirement due to a back injury. Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Doug Elgin, the longest tenured multisport college commissioner, announced his plans to retire after the 2020-21 season. The Cardinals declined to pick up the $12.5 million contract option on Kolten Wong’s deal, making the back-to-back Gold Glove Award winner at second base a free agent who could find a new baseball home, like fellow non-tendered teammate and reliever John Brebbia found with the Giants. Blues veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who overcame a terrifying heart episode on the bench in Anaheim, could join Steen in retirement. Cardinals legends Wainwright and Molina are free agents, meaning they could depart to play elsewhere unless the Cardinals sign them to new deals.
