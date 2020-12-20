3. JUSTICE FOR ALL

College athletes sparked social justice movements on campuses across the country in 2020, but Mizzou was among the very first programs that turned words to action. On June 4, MU football players organized a walk of solidarity in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, bringing together coaches, administrators and members of local law enforcement for a march that started at The Columns and ended at the Boone County Courthouse, where 62 athletes then registered to vote.
The march prompted discussions within the football program that helped launch the team’s Mizzou 4 Change movement, a series of community service actions and events the team organized during the summer and fall.
