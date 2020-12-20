 Skip to main content
3. JUSTICE FOR ALL
3. JUSTICE FOR ALL

Mizzou athletes march for social justice

Soccer player Eryka McIntyre, center, leads protesters in a chant as they march through the University of Missouri campus in Columbia to protest social injustices in the U.S. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

College athletes sparked social justice movements on campuses across the country in 2020, but Mizzou was among the very first programs that turned words to action. On June 4, MU football players organized a walk of solidarity in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, bringing together coaches, administrators and members of local law enforcement for a march that started at The Columns and ended at the Boone County Courthouse, where 62 athletes then registered to vote.

The march prompted discussions within the football program that helped launch the team’s Mizzou 4 Change movement, a series of community service actions and events the team organized during the summer and fall.

