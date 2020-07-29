3. National Information Solutions Cooperative

Description: National Information Solutions Cooperative is an information technology company that develops and supports software and hardware solutions for our member-owners who are primarily utility cooperatives and telecommunications companies across the nation. NISC is an industry leader providing advanced, integrated IT solutions for consumer and subscriber billing, accounting, engineering and operations, as well as many other leading-edge IT solutions.
Sector: Information technology
Headquarters: Lake Saint Louis
Year Founded: 1964
Employees: 1,197
Website: nisc.coop
