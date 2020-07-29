3. National Information Solutions Cooperative
Description: National Information Solutions Cooperative is an information technology company that develops and supports software and hardware solutions for our member-owners who are primarily utility cooperatives and telecommunications companies across the nation. NISC is an industry leader providing advanced, integrated IT solutions for consumer and subscriber billing, accounting, engineering and operations, as well as many other leading-edge IT solutions.

Sector: Information technology

Headquarters: Lake Saint Louis

Year Founded: 1964

Employees: 1,197

Website: nisc.coop

