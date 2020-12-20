3. Perkins becomes a force

Javonte Perkins was the nation’s third-highest scorer in junior college at Southwestern Illinois College, but there were questions about how that offensive potential would translate to Division I. His production fluctuated early in his junior season as he required a lot of shots for his larger scoring games and sometimes didn’t contribute much at all.
Then Perkins became one of the A-10’s better scorers during the conference season. He averaged 18.2 points, shot 49 percent overall and made 41 percent of his 3-pointers after looking like a poor perimeter shooter to start the year. Perkins had seven games of 20 or more points after Jan. 1 despite coming off the bench in every game. He was named the A-10 sixth man of the year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!