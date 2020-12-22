3. Remembering icons

Over a sandwich he was eating for lunch years ago, Bob Gibson leaned in and explained the importance of Stan Musial: “It’s really tough to think about the Cardinal organization … without thinking about Stan. It kind of seems like he invented it.”
Gibson and Lou Brock burnished it, modernized it for generations to come.
Within weeks this fall, Brock and Gibson died after fierce bouts with illnesses. Brock was 81. Gibson, 84. Brock changed the Cardinals and remains the NL’s base-burgling king with 938 steals to complement 3,023 hits. Gibson changed the game with a 1.12 ERA in 1968 that forced a lower mound. He leads the Cardinals in wins (251) and strikeouts (3,117). Both Hall of Famers embraced roles as Cardinal greats keeping the past always present, becoming friends and mentors for current players. Gibson riveted a room with his reputation. Brock radiated compassion. The ache of an icon’s absence was clear in Yadier Molina’s tears as he talked about Gibson the night he died: “We lose one great man.”