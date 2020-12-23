3. St. Joseph’s girls golf, Festus boys cross country make history

The St. Joseph’s girls golf team and Festus boys cross country team earned places among Missouri’s all-time best in their sports this fall.
St. Joseph’s became the first Missouri girls golf team to win five consecutive team titles, while Festus tied Missouri’s boys cross country record by winning its seventh consecutive team championship.
In girls golf, St. Joseph’s won Missouri’s first Class 4 team title in October in Cape Girardeau after previously winning Class 2 titles from 2016-19. Class 2 was Missouri’s top girls golf classification until expanding to four classes this fall.
The Angels, who extended their own state record with a 10th title, edged Notre Dame de Sion by one stroke for their fifth title in a row. It was a championship determined by only 18 holes of play instead of the standard 36 after the first day of play was canceled because of inclement weather.
Drew Nienhaus and Nicole Rallo played for four of the championship St. Joseph’s teams from 2017-20, a feat also achieved by Grace Aromando from 2016-19.
In boys cross country, Festus extended its team championship streak to seven by rolling to the Class 4 title last month in Columbia. Festus won team titles from 2014-19 in Class 3 and moved into Class 4 this fall when Missouri expanded to five classes in cross country.
Festus’ run of seven successive team championships equaled the boys state record set by Herculaneum from 1977-83.
All seven of the Tigers who ran for this year’s team are slated to return next season in an effort to win the record-breaking eighth. Cullen Krieg, Jacob Meyers and Nathan Wolk all ran for the 2019 and 2020 championship teams and could help deliver No. 8 in 2021.