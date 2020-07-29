3. TJ Wies Contracting Inc.

Description: TJ Wies Contracting is a commercial wall and ceiling contractor headquartered in Lake Saint Louis with branches in Jefferson City and Oak Ridge, Tennessee. We work as a subcontractor for the best general contractors in each respective region providing metal stud framing, drywall, acoustical ceilings, prefabricated bathroom pods, and prefabricated finished exterior wall panels. Some recent highlight projects include the Jefferson Memorial Arch Renovation, the new SSM SLU Hospital, and the South End Zone renovation at Mizzou.
Sector: Commercial wall and ceiling contractor
Headquarters: Lake Saint Louis
Year Founded: 1994
Employees: 275
Website: tjwies.com
