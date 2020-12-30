In 2021, Cardinals fans should vote Keith Hernandez into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. He deserves a red jacket. He isn’t a fringe candidate — 38 retired players have been elected to the team’s Hall, yet of all retired players in Cardinals history, Hernandez had the 18th-highest wins above replacement. Cardinals fans who cherish the history of the franchise should realize there is this glaring omission.
Hernandez was the first baseman on the 1982 World Series champion, hitting .299 that year — sure enough, .299 was his average for his entire Cardinal career (1974-83), along with a .385 career on-base percentage. He won six Gold Gloves as a Cardinal and the 1979 National League MVP. And as you might have read in this column space in May, yes, some fans might be reluctant to vote for Hernandez because of his publicized cocaine usage, which forced Whitey Herzog to trade him in 1983. But I asked Whitey — if you were in charge, would you put Hernandez in the club’s Hall?
“Yes, I do think so,” he said. “I think Keith Hernandez very much deserves to be in the Cardinals Hall of Fame.”