 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3.
0 comments

3.

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

In 2021, Cardinals fans should vote Keith Hernandez into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. He deserves a red jacket. He isn’t a fringe candidate — 38 retired players have been elected to the team’s Hall, yet of all retired players in Cardinals history, Hernandez had the 18th-highest wins above replacement. Cardinals fans who cherish the history of the franchise should realize there is this glaring omission.

Hernandez was the first baseman on the 1982 World Series champion, hitting .299 that year — sure enough, .299 was his average for his entire Cardinal career (1974-83), along with a .385 career on-base percentage. He won six Gold Gloves as a Cardinal and the 1979 National League MVP. And as you might have read in this column space in May, yes, some fans might be reluctant to vote for Hernandez because of his publicized cocaine usage, which forced Whitey Herzog to trade him in 1983. But I asked Whitey — if you were in charge, would you put Hernandez in the club’s Hall?

“Yes, I do think so,” he said. “I think Keith Hernandez very much deserves to be in the Cardinals Hall of Fame.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wear a 'dang mask'
Online

Wear a 'dang mask'

The first time COVID-19 made the Post-Dispatch front page was on Jan. 21, with word that a “new coronavirus” in China could be spread by human…

7. BattleHawks rise and fall
Online

7. BattleHawks rise and fall

Professional wrestling kingpin Vince McMahon’s second attempt to create a competitor to the NFL was a smash success in the city The Shield aba…

Online

9. NFL Hail Mary rejected

A final request for arbitration from the lawyers representing the Rams and the NFL in their ongoing legal battle with the St. Louis region reg…

10. Mizzou moves forward
Online

10. Mizzou moves forward

Despite pandemic-related challenges including mangled schedules and limited practice time, the Tigers found forward traction in their primary …

Krewson bows out
Online

Krewson bows out

Mayor Lyda Krewson appeared ready to seek reelection, even as her first term covered a tumultuous four years at City Hall and on the streets.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports