30. CBIZ Network Solutions, LLC

Description: CBIZ Network Solutions provides onsite technical support to client home office and branch office locations in the US and Canada. We are a trusted vendor who provides industry leading technical support while maintaining laser-like focus on customer service. Our team installs, troubleshoots and repairs computers, printers, telephony systems, cabling and other technical components. In addition, we provide onsite, escalated engineering support needed to support a vast field staff, coordinate projects, manage processes and provide software solutions. We serve as a liaison between our customer and numerous ISPs and voice service companies across North America. CBIZ Network Solutions maintains home office teams in St. Louis, Tempe, Arizona; and Mississauga, Ontario. Our team is comprised of approximately 70 home office associates and 230 remote field service technicians who work from their homes, providing unparalleled technical support and excellent customer service to over 13,000 client locations.
Sector: Managed services and outsourcing
Headquarters: Maryland Heights
Year Founded: 1988
Employees: 4,846
