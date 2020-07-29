30. Sapper Consulting
0 comments

30. Sapper Consulting

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Description: Sapper Consulting replaces the cold call. We help growing companies generate B2B leads, fill their sales pipelines and secure more customers. Combining precise targeting; unique, creative email content; and big data, Sapper secures high-quality meetings with decision makers. What separates Sapper from our competitors is that the meetings we secure for our clients more consistently end up in closed deals and new customers. It’s one thing to have a meeting. It’s quite another to have a meeting with an interested prospect that actually results in new business. We specialize in the latter.

Sector: Marketing and lead generation

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 2014

Employees: 97

Website: sapperconsulting.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports