30 years of musical memories

Riverport Amphitheater (now Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre) opened in 1991 with an unforgettable season, due in part to the infamous "Riverport Riot" that ensued during a Guns N' Roses concert. The inaugural lineup included the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jimmy Buffett, Gloria Estefan, Sting, Van Halen, Tom Petty, Rod Stewart, Yes, Paul Simon, Liza Minnelli, Tom Jones and more. Since then, the stars have continued to pour into the Maryland Heights venue. We look back at 30 years of memorable moments in this weekend's Go! Magazine.