31. Slalom

Description: Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology and business transformation. We redefine what's possible, and create what's next. At Slalom, personal connection meets global scale. We build deep relationships with our clients in over 35 cities across the US and around the world, while sharing insights across markets to bring the full breadth of Slalom's expertise to every engagement. Our regional build centers are hubs for innovation, attracting top talent to rapidly co-create the technology products of tomorrow. We also nurture strong partnerships with over 300 leading technology providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Salesforce and Tableau. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,000 employees. We were named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2020 and are regularly recognized by our employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

Sector: Management and technology consulting

Headquarters: Seattle

Year Founded: 2001

Employees: 8,500

Website: slalom.com/locations/st-louis

