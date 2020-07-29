32. Technology Partners Inc.

Description: From the outset, we at Technology Partners have believed a simple truth: Together is just better. So when you team up with us, you’re partnering with a team you can trust. Our focus is on providing you with IT solutions that are flexible, scalable, cost-effective, efficient, productive and just plain amazing. We champion our clients, aligning with their missions as we believe together, we are improving our world.
Sector: Information technology
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1995
Employees: 360
Website: technologypartners.net
