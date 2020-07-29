33. Abstrakt Marketing Group
33. Abstrakt Marketing Group

Description: Abstrakt is a business growth, lead generation company that features two main services: Pipeline Outbound and Pipeline Inbound.

Outbound helps with the biggest problem most companies have while growing their business: building and maintaining a consistent sales pipeline. Inbound combines social, digital and creative services to meet any additional marketing needs clients have for their business.

Abstrakt is partnered with more than 700 clients nationwide who grow their business using these services.

Sector: Advertising and marketing companies

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 2009

Employees: 300

Website: abstraktmg.com

