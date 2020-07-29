33. Stone Technologies Inc.

Description: If you enjoy drinking an early morning cup of coffee, having a beer with friends, slathering butter on your bread, or keeping a secret stash of your favorite chocolate cookies in the pantry, there is a good chance Stone Technologies was involved in the production process. Stone is a leading national systems integrator, which means they help manufacturing run efficiently by providing operations consulting, process control design, and the development and implementation of SMART technologies. Their wide field of expertise includes foods, beverages, chemicals, petrochemicals, energy, life sciences, bottling, canning, brewing, and distilling. Stone also keeps winning a bunch of awards because the people who work here are super smart and awesome. Stone Technologies is a leading national systems integrator. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in St. Louis, Stone has been recognized as Systems Integrator of the Year, Systems Integrator Giant, Systems Integrator Hall of Fame, Top Workplace 2018 and Best Place to Work in 2016 and 2014. Stone Technologies is a Top Tier partner with Rockwell Automation, Microsoft and Wonderware. We are CSIA certified.
Sector: Systems integration
Headquarters: Chesterfield
Year Founded: 1996
Employees: 74
Website: stonetek.com
