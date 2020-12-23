 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
34-man roster
0 comments

34-man roster

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

Q: Who are your projections for the 34 skaters the Blues are expected to carry (including the taxi squad)?

Prospecting for Blues

Blues prospect Nikita Alexandrov (32) handles the puck during the prospect scrimmage on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Blues Prospect Camp in the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson

A: In no particular order:

Forwards: (Tier 1) Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak, David Perron, Robert Thomas, Oskar Sundqvist, Zach Sanford, Sammy Blais, Ivan Barbashev, Kyle Clifford, MacKenzie MacEachern, Jordan Kyrou, Jacob De La Rose. (Tier 2) Klim Kostin, Austin Poganski, Nolan Stevens, Nathan Walker, Sam Anas, Hugh McGing, Dakota Joshua, Evan Polei, Nikita Alexandrov (maybe)

Defense: (Tier 1) Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko, Marco Scandella, Carl Gunnarsson, Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn. (Tier 2) Scott Perunovich, Tyler Tucker, Niko Mikkola, Jake Walman, Mitch Reinke (maybe)

Obviously, Vladimir Tarasenko won't count on the roster since he's injured. If you add up the two "maybes," that's 35 players. I think the Blues are still trying to figure out what to do with Alexandrov, who's been training in Germany.

I think the (Tier 1) players are the favorites entering camp to make the "varsity." That means the (Tier 2) players are candidates for the taxi squad or the AHL.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports