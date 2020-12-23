34-man roster

Q: Who are your projections for the 34 skaters the Blues are expected to carry (including the taxi squad)?
A: In no particular order:
Forwards: (Tier 1) Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak, David Perron, Robert Thomas, Oskar Sundqvist, Zach Sanford, Sammy Blais, Ivan Barbashev, Kyle Clifford, MacKenzie MacEachern, Jordan Kyrou, Jacob De La Rose. (Tier 2) Klim Kostin, Austin Poganski, Nolan Stevens, Nathan Walker, Sam Anas, Hugh McGing, Dakota Joshua, Evan Polei, Nikita Alexandrov (maybe)
Defense: (Tier 1) Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko, Marco Scandella, Carl Gunnarsson, Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn. (Tier 2) Scott Perunovich, Tyler Tucker, Niko Mikkola, Jake Walman, Mitch Reinke (maybe)
Obviously, Vladimir Tarasenko won't count on the roster since he's injured. If you add up the two "maybes," that's 35 players. I think the Blues are still trying to figure out what to do with Alexandrov, who's been training in Germany.
I think the (Tier 1) players are the favorites entering camp to make the "varsity." That means the (Tier 2) players are candidates for the taxi squad or the AHL.