34. Unity Hospice

Description: Founded in 1992, Unity Hospice is a full-service hospice and palliative care company committed to providing comprehensive care, support and education to people facing a life-limiting illness. Our employees consistently say that they are engaged in the work they do, feel like they are making a difference and are supported by the company. We provide a competitive compensation package, treat our employees with respect and provide our employees with ongoing support to help them be as successful as possible. The promise to treat everyone like family also flows through the daily work environment, where all employees are part of the Unity family. We offer a workplace that employees are proud to be a part of. With the dedication to make their patients’ final days comfortable, we provide an interdisciplinary approach to each individual and family, in which they go above and beyond every day to meet their needs.
Sector: Hospice
Headquarters: Skokie, Illinois
Year Founded: 1992
Employees: 250
Website: unityhospice.com
