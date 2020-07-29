35. New American Funding

Description: New American Funding is a mortgage banker whose mission is to provide homeowners and future homeowners a variety of home financing options at competitive rates; fulfilling their needs in a manner that enhances their standard of living in realizing the American dream. The mortgage banker is licensed in 48 states across the nation and maintains a servicing portfolio of over 131,000 loans for over $32.1 billion. The company offers a full spectrum of loan products including FHA, conventional, VA, jumbo and reverse mortgages. New American Funding currently has approximately 196 retail branches and over 3,300 employees nationwide. New American Funding’s St. Louis branches are seasoned mortgage professionals who are dedicated to helping homebuyers achieve the dream of homeownership.
Sector: Mortgage lending
Headquarters: Tustin, California
Year Founded: 2003
Employees: 3,372
Website: newamericanfunding.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!