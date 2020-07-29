36. Horner & Shifrin Inc.
36. Horner & Shifrin Inc.

Description: Horner & Shifrin is a multidisciplinary professional services firm based in St. Louis, with offices in O'Fallon and Poplar Bluff, Missouri; and Chicago and O'Fallon, Illinois. We offer engineering services in all phases of a project, including design, feasibility, planning, development and construction administration. In addition to engineering, our in-house capabilities include materials testing, land surveying, GIS mapping and hosting.

Sector: Engineering design consultant

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1933

Employees: 96

Website: hornershifrin.com

