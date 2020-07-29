37. KnowledgeLake Inc.

Description: KnowledgeLake Inc. is the leader in the development of document imaging, document capture, and workflow products and solutions for Microsoft SharePoint. The KnowledgeLake suite of products extend SharePoint into a comprehensive enterprise content management solution that enables businesses to reduce mailing costs, streamline operations, and achieve regulatory compliance using familiar Microsoft products that most businesses already own and use. These products provide a low-cost, low-risk, easy-to-implement alternative to legacy ECM solutions and enable a quick return on investment. The services organization at KnowledgeLake specializes in the design of highly scalable SharePoint ECM architecture along with the audited migration of many legacy ECM systems. KnowledgeLake products and solutions are deployed globally in thousands of organizations in many different horizontal and vertical industry sectors including public sector, health care, financial services, transportation, government and more. For more information, visit www.knowledgelake.com.
Sector: Enterprise content management software
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1990
Employees: 70
Website: knowledgelake.com
