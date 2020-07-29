37. Royal Canin USA

Description: Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the center of the innovation process. With two brands, Royal Canin and EUKANUBA, Royal Canin serves pets with diets that are grounded in science and nutrition. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements while EUKANUBA has an emphasis on canine performance. Both brands can be found in pet specialty stores nationwide. Additionally, Royal Canin therapeutic diets are also available at veterinary hospitals. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Inc.
Sector: Manufacturing
Headquarters: Lake Saint Louis
Year Founded: 1968
Employees: 7,800
Local Community Support:
- ArchBark Presented by Royal Canin: Royal Canin was proud to bring ArchBark Presented by Royal Canin back to the Gateway Arch Park in 2018 and 2019. The dog-centric event featured events for dogs along with live entertainment
- Most Influential Business Woman: In 2019, Royal Canin returned as the platinum sponsor of the St. Louis Business Journal’s Most Influential Business Women Awards.
- Woofs for Wellness: Royal Canin sponsors Woofs for Wellness, a dog-friendly event in St. Charles. Woofs for Wellness is a day for dogs and their owners to enjoy the activities together, including a wellness walk, dog yoga, agility and more. 2020 is the third year for this sponsorship.
- Mars Volunteer Program:Every year, Royal Canin Associates receive 16 paid voluntee r hours as part of the Mars Volunteer Program (MVP). MVP mobilizes Royal Canin Associates to give back to the St. Louis area by volunteering their time with local organizations.
- Puppies for Parole: Through product donation, Royal Canin feeds all the dogs participating in the Department of Corrections Puppies for Parole program. Puppies for Parole offers select offenders the opportunity to become trainers for the rescue dogs in the program.
Recent Events:
- The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin: The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin is the largest dog show in North America. Thousands of entries compete in the show for the largest monetary award in the world of dog sports. The AKC National Championship is broadcast on Animal Planet on New Year’s Day.
- National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day (#cat2vetday): Royal Canin has developed a #cat2vetday campaign to raise awareness amongst pet owners on the need for regular veterinary care for their cats. Along with feline-centric industry organizations, in 2019, Royal Canin partnered with celebrity and cat advocate, Angela Kinsey, as a consumer spokesperson. Look for the 2020 #cat2vetday campaign in August.
- EUKANUBA: Eukanuba has signed a three-year agreement to partner with the United Kennel Club (UKC). As the official performance dog food partner of UKC, Eukanuba will foster community engagement including an integrated presence at all major UKC events, education and support for professional members and supporting the broader performance dog industry with mutual thought leadership initiatives.
Interesting Facts:
- 2019 marked the 6th year Royal Canin was selected as a Top Workplace.
- To aid in disaster relief, Royal Canin donated more than a million pounds of food to feed pets in need and we continue to provide to pets in need year-round, not just when disaster strikes.
- Royal Canin is a proud part of Mars, Inc. and is actually one of the largest brands in the Mars portfolio.
- Associates have the opportunity to bring their pets to work with our pet-friendly office policy.
- Royal Canin’s parent company, Mars, Inc., has been named a Fortune 100 Great Place to Work for eight consecutive years.
- In addition to the St. Charles headquarters, Royal Canin USA has five other sites, including manufacturing facilities in Rolla, MO, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Tennessee and the Royal Canin Pet Health and Nutrition Center is in Ohio.
- Royal Canin offers an extensive onboarding program for all new Associates which includes an introduction to Mars and Royal Canin culture and history, nutritional training, and (when applicable) comprehensive sales training.
Benefits: At Royal Canin—a segment of Mars—we live by our shared purpose of providing the most precise nutritional solutions for cats and dogs. In order to take care of our pets, we also need to take care of our Associates. This includes offering Associates up to 70lbs of cat and dog nutrition diets per month and having a pet-friendly office. We also offer paid maternity and parental leave for parents of new or adopted children, and competitive benefits packages with multiple options in Medical, Dental, and Vision. Finally, we want to ensure that our Associates are set up for the long run by providing a 6% 401(k) match that is fully vested at the time of hire, and a pension program with a 6% contribution.
The St. Charles office includes an on-site fitness center and has a dedicated health & wellness resource that coordinates supporting programming. Associates enrolled in a Mars benefits plan can participate in a health incentive program which includes a $500 payment to the Associate and to their enrolled partner/spouse.
Purpose: Make a Better World for Pets
Company Values:
The Five Principles
The Five Principles
Cat & Dog First
The true needs of cats and dogs guide our actions
Knowledge & Respect
Royal Canin continually expands and shares our knowledge base. We refuse anthropomorphism by respecting the animal nature of each cat and dog.
Team Before Individual
Royal Canin is a collection of unique individuals united and driven by a passion for cats and dogs. Associates collaborate and act locally while thinking with a global mindset
Nutrition based on Science and Observation
Royal Canin acquires deep knowledge of the precise needs of cats and dogs and relies upon science for formulation. We will not be biased by market trends.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!