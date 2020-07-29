38. Perficient
Description: Perficient is the leading digital consultancy helping transform the world’s biggest brands. As a trusted end-to-end digital provider, Perficient partners with its Global 2000 and other large enterprise customers across North America to design and deliver digital transformation solutions that exceed customers’ expectations, outpace the competition and transform their business. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Platinum Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Sector: IT consulting

Headquarters: St Louis

Year Founded: 1997

Employees: 3,120

Website: perficient.com

