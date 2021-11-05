 Skip to main content
38th Annual Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Day parade rolls by Soldiers Memorial in 36th consecutive run

Marchers in the Veterans Day Parade move on Chestnut Street in front of the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum for its 36th consecutive run on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

When 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6 • Where Starts on Market Street at Union Station and ends at Soldiers Memorial • How much Free • More info mohistory.org

The Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown with veterans groups and vehicles proceeding down Market Street to Soldiers Memorial. There, veterans will be honored during a ceremony and a concert with Starlifter, the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America. At 9:30 a.m. before the parade, bring the family for the St. Patrick’s Center Veterans Day 5K run/walk. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

