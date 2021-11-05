38th Annual Veterans Day Parade

When 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6 • Where Starts on Market Street at Union Station and ends at Soldiers Memorial • How much Free • More info mohistory.org

The Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown with veterans groups and vehicles proceeding down Market Street to Soldiers Memorial. There, veterans will be honored during a ceremony and a concert with Starlifter, the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America. At 9:30 a.m. before the parade, bring the family for the St. Patrick’s Center Veterans Day 5K run/walk. By Valerie Schremp Hahn