39. Buckingham Wealth Partners
39. Buckingham Wealth Partners

Description: Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC and Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC, collectively known as Buckingham Wealth Partners, executes on the mission of the combined businesses. As a unified organization with national reach, we help more advisors deliver on the promise to understand clients’ holistic financial situation and deliver a plan to achieve their life and financial goals.

Our wealth management business line, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, is a registered investment adviser with over 36 offices across the country. The firm also has Buckingham Strategic Partners — comprised of the former BAM Advisor Services, BAM Alliance and Loring Ward brands — a business line that provides turnkey asset management programs to independent registered investment advisers. That includes services like account administration, billing, reporting, investment strategy and more.

Sector: Financial planning

Headquarters: Clayton

Year Founded: 1994

Employees: 487

Website: buckinghamadvisor.com

