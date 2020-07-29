39. The Watering Bowl

Description: The Watering Bowl is a cage-free canine community offering day care, overnight boarding, training and basic grooming services. It is a great place where your dog can run and play with their buddies, both inside and out, all while being directly supervised by our highly trained staff. They can look forward to a day full of fun, and you can look forward to a relaxing evening with a tuckered pup!
Sector: Pet care
Headquarters: St. Peters
Year Founded: 2010
Employees: 110
Local Community Support: We regularly partner with multiple rescues in the area to raise funds and increase exposure. In addition, we volunteer our time and experience to help dogs socialize and, as a result, find more suitable forever homes. We recently partnered with Schlafly and together we were able to donate $10,000 to the Animal Protective Association. We have longstanding partnerships with the Animal Protective Association, Gateway Pet Guardians and Stray Rescue, just to name a few.
Recent Events: We often have Yappy Hours for our clients and their pups, including our most recent on Valentine’s Day. These are fun events where we give out treats and spend a little time socializing. We also had a variety of activities surrounding our recent 10 year anniversary. We unveiled a new mural, we rolled out a new website and we raffled off a free year of doggy daycare. All of the proceeds from the raffle went directly to local rescues, and we were able to donate $4,000. We plan to have a Dog Smarts seminar in April that will provide valuable information to the public about training, veterinary care and animal rescue. There will be a small fee to attend, and all of those proceeds will be donated to a local rescue.
Benefits: On top of offering the standard medical/dental/vision insurance, PTO, health & wellness reimbursements (for gym memberships and activities) and an IRA plan for our full-time staff, we offer other great doggy benefits as well! This includes reimbursement for vet visits, reimbursement for dog adoption fees, and free daycare and boarding.
Purpose: To provide a safe, enjoyable environment where dogs can get plenty of exercise and socialization. This can help develop a happier, more well-balanced dog, that leads to a better overall life for both the dog and their human.
