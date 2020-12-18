3rd in SEC?

CAN MIZZOU CRACK SEC TOP THREE?
QUESTION: Jon Sunvold on the Illinois-Mizzou telecast picked Mizzou to finish third in the SEC standings. You picked them to finish 7th. Both are well above the SEC media poll that has them finishing 10th. I originally thought your pick of 7th was too high, based on what I have seen so far maybe they can finish 7th and be in the running for a NCAA bid. With Kentucky experiencing early season problems a tournament bid may be in reach. Finishing 3rd seems overly optimistic and would require winning home games against team ahead of them starting with the first SEC home game vs. Tennessee. Do you think the Tigers can finish third in the SEC?
MATTER: I'm sticking by Tennessee as my choice to win the league.
Arkansas could be very good - but just hasn't played anyone yet.
Kentucky looks dreadful - can't shoot, no point guard - but always plays better in February and March.
Missouri is the oldest team in the league and has the league's two best wins this season: Oregon and Illinois.
LSU has a lot of high-end talent.
Florida is loaded, too, but sadly won't have preseason player of the year Keyontae Johnson available anytime soon because of his medical situation.
Alabama hasn't been great but has some really good experienced players.
I’d expect the top four seeds in the SEC tournament to come from the seven teams I just mentioned. Can Mizzou finish in the top three? Based on the early results, and as long as MU stays healthy, I say yes. It’s possible. One thing that could work in MU’s favor: The Tigers play in some normally difficult road arenas this year: Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida. With reduced crowds this year, those teams won’t have the same home-court advantage. The flip side is true, too, for Missouri home games, though Mizzou Arena crowds can be more on the hospitable side, especially those midweek 8 p.m. games.
