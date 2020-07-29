4. Brown & Crouppen Law Firm

Description: The law firm of Brown & Crouppen, P.C., has practiced since 1979 in St. Louis, Eastern and Central Missouri, Kansas City and Southern Illinois. The partners, Ron Brown, Terry Crouppen, Andy Crouppen and Ed Herman, along with a team of over 200 legal professionals, have built a strong reputation for success in personal injury, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, dangerous drugs and products and Social Security Disability. We are not only a firm with a reputation for success in personal injury claims, we are also a firm with a strong sense of community. Our employees perform a lot of charity work and give back to the community in a variety of unique ways.
Sector: Law
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1979
Employees: 247
Website: brownandcrouppen.com
