4. COVID STOPS SPORTS COLD
The coronavirus brought the college sports world to its knees on March 12. For many promising teams on Mizzou’s campus, the virus shuttered their seasons, some just as they were getting started. Cuonzo Martin’s men’s basketball team was having its best stretch of the season as it headed to Nashville for the SEC tournament but had to turn around when the event was canceled, soon followed by the NCAA Tournament.

Mizzou’s swimmers, wrestlers, gymnasts and indoor track athletes all were denied opportunity to shine in the postseason when the NCAA canceled its championship events. Mizzou’s two diamond sports had just started their seasons when COVID sent them into hibernation. Steve Bieser’s baseball team faced a postseason ban but was positioned to have a breakthrough regular season with key returners up and down the lineup. The same was true for Larissa Anderson’s softball program. Instead, both settled into quarantine and planned for the future.

