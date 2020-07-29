4. Daugherty Business Solutions

Description: Daugherty Business Solutions is an advisory services and technology consulting firm helping corporations leverage leading technology to improve business results. For instance, we helped build the technology that a leading airline used to enable their first international flights. With data science and image recognition we help farmers grow more crops using less herbicide. We bring Fortune 500 companies together to create new, significant revenue streams through cross industry collaboration. With software engineering and analytics, we deliver high quality software fast and effectively. For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth, and customer satisfaction across the nation.
Sector: Management and IT consulting
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1985
Employees: 1,300
Local Community Support: Team Daugherty supports over 50 local charities, all selected by Daugherty teammates based on what they are passionate about. In 2020, we have continued our partnerships with impactful groups in the St. Louis region, like the American Heart Association, St. Louis Alzeimer’s Association, and the St. Louis Boys & Girls club to further key initiatives surrounding health care, diversity & inclusion, improving data sharing capabilities, and providing scholarships and development opportunities to youth across the region. Team Daugherty is very proud of the difference we are making in the St. Louis community.
Benefits: Daugherty has one of the best group insurance plans in the region: top 1% health, dental, vision, life, disability insurance, with maternity and paternity leave support. In addition to a generous PTO benefit, we offer revenue sharing, a 401K retirement savings plan, and referral bonuses. Deeply committed to life-long learning, Daugherty offers an excellent tuition reimbursement program coupled with a growing array of internal training programs including an eight week Daugherty University program. Our Health and Wellness Program features a holistic focus on wellness, including physical, mental, emotional and social health for our teammates.
Purpose: To make a positive difference for our clients, our employees, and the communities in which we live.
Vision: To continuously innovate, expand, and invest in our company’s capabilities to make an even greater positive difference.
Mission: At Daugherty Business Solutions, we believe in providing exceptional value to our clients, an incredible work environment for our employees, and unwavering support to the communities in which we live. Those guiding principles and the great people on our team are the reason we’re still going strong after 35 years.
Additional Culture Details: Great Corporate Culture: We foster personal initiative, reward employee contributions, and encourage open communication. We care about our employees and our community. Our employee engagement campaigns include charitable, wellness, and social initiatives that benefit both our employees and communities.
Voice of Employees: Daugherty ensures all employees are valued by making it a priority to have every voice heard. Through continued collaboration and transparency, we ensure our employees’ involvement in shaping and setting the strategy for our business and their careers. Our employees can see their personal connection with the meaningful work they do, and how that creates value for our clients – constantly reinforcing and acknowledging that our employees are the foundation of our business.
