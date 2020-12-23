 Skip to main content
4. Edwardsville’s legendary Blade leaves basketball sideline
EHS 7(2)

Lori Blade coach of Edwardsville draws up a play during a timeout against Belleville East in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Paul Baillargeon / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

One of the coaching legends in the Metro area stepped down in April — at least from one of her posts.

Lori Blade retired after 26 seasons as a basketball coach, the last 18 at Edwardsville High. She also is the Tigers' head softball coach and remains in that position for the 2021 spring season.

In basketball, Blade accumulated a 743-92 record. Her first eight seasons were at Carrollton, which she led to consecutive Class 2 state titles in 2001 and 2002.

Blade compiled a 510-65 record at Edwardsville, including the only six state tournament appearances in program history. Edwardsville finished second in 2012 and 2017, fourth in 2018 and lost in quarterfinal appearances in 2004, 2005 and 2007.

"This is something I've always wanted to do and I feel very blessed that I've been able to do a job that I've wanted to do since I was old enough to know what I wanted," Blade said in April. "Not everyone can say that. I'm one of the lucky ones that can."

In Blade's last 14 seasons at the girls basketball helm, Edwardsville never lost more than three games in a season and failed to hit 30 wins twice — a 27-2 record in her final season; and a 28-2 mark in 2013-14.

Blade was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016.

On the softball diamond, Blade has a 729-118 record from her stints in Edwardsville and Carrollton.

