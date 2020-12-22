 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4. Former Cards flex
0 comments

4. Former Cards flex

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
Tampa Bay outfielder Arozarena released in Mexico's Yucatan

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena celebrates a home run during the first inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Craving power for their lineup, the Cardinals got an eyeful of former players providing it elsewhere. Recent Cardinals led the NL and AL in home runs, and another dominated October.

Randy Arozarena evinced in the postseason as a force he never got a chance to be for the Cardinals. Traded to Tampa Bay in January in the deal headlined by Jose Martinez leaving and prospect Matthew Liberatore arriving, Arozarena slugged toward playoff records: homers (10), hits (29), and he eclipsed David Freese’s total-base mark (64). Another hitter traded, Luke Voit launched 22 homers for the Yankees. Marcell Ozuna came shy of a NL Triple Crown — 18 homers, 56 RBIs, .338 average — the summer after the Cardinals didn’t offer a multi-year contract to stay at cleanup.

Those revelations demanded a reckoning — not just about trade imbalance, but on developing and unlocking talent. Executive John Mozeliak pledged an audit of how the club evaluates its talent. Doing that better is essential. This winter teems with opportunities for a club that can deftly identify, acquire, and unleash potential. The Cardinals are now doubly hesitant to move on from their players and risk watching the next Arozarena take off.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Fine Swine BBQ
Online

A Fine Swine BBQ

The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…

Cardinals offense
Online

Cardinals offense

Q: It's no secret the Cardinals need to upgrade their offense, but haven't we been talking about this since Albert Pujols left? Players have c…

Molina and Wainwright
Online

Molina and Wainwright

Q: Reports are that Yadier Molina only wants $10 million for 2021 and an option for 2022, but the Cardinals have been unyielding. Also, they h…

Mizzou bowl
Online

Mizzou bowl

Q: Which bowl game would be best for Mizzou football? What's your read on their season after the Georgia thumping?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports