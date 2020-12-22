4. Former Cards flex

Craving power for their lineup, the Cardinals got an eyeful of former players providing it elsewhere. Recent Cardinals led the NL and AL in home runs, and another dominated October.
Randy Arozarena evinced in the postseason as a force he never got a chance to be for the Cardinals. Traded to Tampa Bay in January in the deal headlined by Jose Martinez leaving and prospect Matthew Liberatore arriving, Arozarena slugged toward playoff records: homers (10), hits (29), and he eclipsed David Freese’s total-base mark (64). Another hitter traded, Luke Voit launched 22 homers for the Yankees. Marcell Ozuna came shy of a NL Triple Crown — 18 homers, 56 RBIs, .338 average — the summer after the Cardinals didn’t offer a multi-year contract to stay at cleanup.
Those revelations demanded a reckoning — not just about trade imbalance, but on developing and unlocking talent. Executive John Mozeliak pledged an audit of how the club evaluates its talent. Doing that better is essential. This winter teems with opportunities for a club that can deftly identify, acquire, and unleash potential. The Cardinals are now doubly hesitant to move on from their players and risk watching the next Arozarena take off.