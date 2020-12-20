 Skip to main content
4. Interrupted by quarantines
After being picked to finish third in the A-10, the women’s basketball team had the start of its season delayed by numerous positive COVID-19 tests, which landed the Billikens in a 14-day quarantine. The layoff from all activities overlapped with the start of the season.

SLU targeted a return against Mizzou at home, only to have that game canceled a few hours before tip-off due to positive tests at Missouri. The Billikens finally got started and won two games but landed back in quarantine for two weeks due to another positive test.

Saint Louis pulls away from Fordham in the final minutes

Billiken players celebrate in the final seconds on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, during the basketball game between the women of Saint Louis University and Fordham University at Chaifetz Arena. Brooke Flowers, at center, jumps in the air along with teammates Julia Martinez and Myia Clark. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Sports