4. Interrupted by quarantines

After being picked to finish third in the A-10, the women’s basketball team had the start of its season delayed by numerous positive COVID-19 tests, which landed the Billikens in a 14-day quarantine. The layoff from all activities overlapped with the start of the season.
SLU targeted a return against Mizzou at home, only to have that game canceled a few hours before tip-off due to positive tests at Missouri. The Billikens finally got started and won two games but landed back in quarantine for two weeks due to another positive test.
