4. Vladi’s shoulder

In a normal year, losing one of the NHL's elite scorers twice due to shoulder problems would be the top story. But 2020 was no normal year.
Perennial 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko was about a week away from returning from shoulder surgery when the pandemic shut down hockey in March. It was thought to be a silver lining at the time, giving Tarasenko more time to strengthen and rehab the shoulder.
The early signs were encouraging when the Blues started camp in mid-July for the return to play. “He looks like the Vladi of old to me,” coach Craig Berube said.
Alas, there was soreness in the shoulder once the Blues started playing games in the Edmonton bubble. Including an exhibition contest, Tarasenko appeared in only five of 10 games in Edmonton. He was sent back to St. Louis for examination four games into the first-round series with Vancouver.
A week later the team announced Tarasenko needed additional surgery — the third on his left shoulder in 28 months — and would be sidelined for at least five more months.