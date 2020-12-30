 Skip to main content
Listening to the words of Jack Flaherty and Dexter Fowler, seeing the images of Adam Wainwright and Mike Shildt in “Black Lives Matter” shirts — these 2020 moments transcended sports. Yes, there likely will be less on-field activism in 2021, but here’s hoping the athletes continue to use their voice, money and power to make positive change and to influence others. Perhaps the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues players will do more in our community to level playing fields and aid the young fans in less-privileged situations.

