40. Distribution Management Inc.
0 comments

40. Distribution Management Inc.

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Description: Distribution Management is a national technology, fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in automated order handling, fulfillment and shipping of small package goods. DM is able to reach 99% of the U.S. within two days from its four strategically located distribution centers. DM’s order accuracy rate of 99.98% is reflective of the operational excellence and efficiencies that have resulted from significant investment in technology and a dedicated IT development staff specializing in integration, automation and real-time reporting. The company operates Supplies Network, a wholesale distributor offering IT consumables, equipment and an award-winning managed print services program, as well as DM Fulfillment, a value-add fulfillment provider to small and medium-sized businesses. Visit www.suppliesnetwork.com or www.dmfulfillment.com to learn more.

Sector: Wholesale distribution

Headquarters: St Charles

Year Founded: 1972

Employees: 389

Website: distributionmgmt.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports