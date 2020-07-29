40. PayneCrest Electric Inc.
40. PayneCrest Electric Inc.

Description: We provide customer-focused solutions that safely and proficiently deliver highly complex electrical and communications projects for national commercial and industrial customers. We have repeatedly demonstrated a singular focus on creatively meeting customer expectations and have earned numerous awards and the reputation of being the most trusted contractor.

Sector: Electrical contracting

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1954

Employees: 90

Website: paynecrest.com

