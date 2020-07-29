41. St. Louis University High
41. St. Louis University High

Description: We are a Catholic, Jesuit college-preparatory school for young men, committed to its presence in St. Louis City and dedicated to building Christ’s kingdom of truth, justice, love and peace. We serve young men based on their ability to succeed, rather than their economic circumstances. Through a rigorous academic program, we help our students develop critical minds and a life-long devotion to learning that informs moral choices and transforms lives. In addition to assisting in the intellectual, aesthetic, social and physical formation of our students, we help them develop compassionate hearts by fostering habits of personal prayer, reflection and service for the greater glory of God.

Sector: Secondary school

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1818

Employees: 167

Website: sluh.org

