41. Westport Pools Inc.
41. Westport Pools Inc.

Description: Westport Pools' mission is to enrich communities by delivering comprehensive world-class aquatic services. Westport Pools was founded in 1967 as a commercial swimming pool management company, Midwest Pool Management. With Jim Bastian at the helm, and using our skills and experience as pool operators, we began repairing and restoring pools. We made a natural transition to designing and building pools in the 1970s and then in the 1980s we started using our knowledge and experience to design and build commercial pools with operations and programming in mind. Today, we have more than 50 years of aquatic history under our belt and an employee base that (combined) has more than 942 years of design, construction, service and facility management expertise. Our services range from weekly pool cleanings to design-build of multi-million dollar aquatic centers and everything in-between including; design, consulting, commercial and residential service, project management, renovations, repairs, equipment replacement and upgrades, construction, legal compliance and education.

Sector: Swimming pool construction and service

Headquarters: Maryland Heights

Year Founded: 1967

Employees: 69

Website: westportpools.com

