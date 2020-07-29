43. Brewer Science Inc.

Description: Brewer Science is a global leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation materials and processes that foster the technology needed for tomorrow. Since 1981, we’ve expanded our technology portfolio within advanced lithography, advanced packaging and printed electronics to enable cutting-edge microdevices and unique monitoring systems for industrial, environmental and air applications. Our relationship-focused approach provides outcomes that facilitate and deliver critical information. Our headquarters are in Rolla, Missouri, with customer support throughout the world. We invite you to learn more about Brewer Science at www.brewerscience.com.
Sector: High technology (manufacturing and R&D)
Headquarters: Rolla
Year Founded: 1981
Employees: 403
Website: brewerscience.com
