43. Brewer Science Inc.
0 comments

43. Brewer Science Inc.

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Description: Brewer Science is a global leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation materials and processes that foster the technology needed for tomorrow. Since 1981, we’ve expanded our technology portfolio within advanced lithography, advanced packaging and printed electronics to enable cutting-edge microdevices and unique monitoring systems for industrial, environmental and air applications. Our relationship-focused approach provides outcomes that facilitate and deliver critical information. Our headquarters are in Rolla, Missouri, with customer support throughout the world. We invite you to learn more about Brewer Science at www.brewerscience.com.

Sector: High technology (manufacturing and R&D)

Headquarters: Rolla

Year Founded: 1981

Employees: 403

Website: brewerscience.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports