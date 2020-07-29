43. Renewal by Andersen of St. Louis

Description: Renewal by Andersen of St. Louis is an independently owned and operated Renewal by Andersen retailer specializing in top-quality replacement windows and patio doors. Among other recognitions, our local branch has been awarded the prestigious Better Business Bureau Torch Award. The award recognizes companies that are committed to exceptional standards for ethical business practices and service to their customers, employees, suppliers and communities. We are very proud that in 2019 our company was recognized as a top workplace in St. Louis. Voting was done by our staff in a private survey of employee satisfaction in all aspects of their role including wages, benefits and culture. Whether we are helping those in need through our partnership with Rebuilding Together, raising funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society or involvement with a host of other great causes, our team is always ready to lend a hand to those who need us. Many firms claim to have a family like atmosphere, but Renewal by Andersen proves it every day, recognizing the people in our system that have contributed so much to our success.
Sector: Construction
Headquarters: Maryland Heights
Year Founded: 2012
Employees: 131
