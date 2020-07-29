44. Wunderman Thompson St. Louis

Description: Wunderman Thompson is a creative, data and technology agency. We are built to inspire growth for our clients with breakthrough creativity that helps our clients succeed. We are in a unique position to deliver growth based on three fundamental principles: we see the world differently and reject conventional thinking; we have an unbounded definition of creativity that can rethink business, culture and brand experiences; we act decisively and accountably, owning delivery end-to-end.
Sector: Direct marketing
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1997
Employees: 20,000
Website: wundermanthompson.com
