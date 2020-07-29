44. Wunderman Thompson St. Louis
0 comments

44. Wunderman Thompson St. Louis

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Description: Wunderman Thompson is a creative, data and technology agency. We are built to inspire growth for our clients with breakthrough creativity that helps our clients succeed. We are in a unique position to deliver growth based on three fundamental principles: we see the world differently and reject conventional thinking; we have an unbounded definition of creativity that can rethink business, culture and brand experiences; we act decisively and accountably, owning delivery end-to-end.

Sector: Direct marketing

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1997

Employees: 20,000

Website: wundermanthompson.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports