45. Call for Help Inc.

Description: Founded in 1970, Call For Help Inc. began as a suicide prevention program. Over the years, the agency grew and eventually phased out the suicide hotline to establish and expand its services to reflect and encompass the serious needs of people in the Metro East who face all varieties of crises in their lives. CFH has been able to assist more than 25,000 people a year. Additionally, the agency was able to accomplish this work while providing many of the services free of charge to individuals and families.

Sector: Human and social services

Headquarters: East St. Louis

Year Founded: 1970

Employees: 55

Website: callforhelpinc.org

