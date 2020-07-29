46. Cambridge Air Solutions

Description: For more than 50 years, Cambridge Air Solutions Inc. has been committed to enriching the lives of its people, representatives, customers and suppliers through the design, manufacture and application of commercial and industrial space heating, ventilation (make-up air) and evaporative cooling products. We have been helping manufacturers, distribution business owners and operators, facility managers, design engineers and mechanical contractors to create better indoor working environments through even temperatures and improved indoor air quality in warehouses, manufacturing facilities, sports facilities and other high-bay spaces.
Today more than 37,000 system installations have been completed using Cambridge equipment and 2.5 billion square feet of buildings have been affected positively. Cambridge celebrates its customers’ commitment to an improved working environment for people on the factory or warehouse floor.
Sector: HVAC manufacturer
Headquarters: Chesterfield
Year Founded: 1963
Employees: 148
Website: www.cambridgeair.com
