47. Utilitra
47. Utilitra

Description: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions. We offer design, construction and metering services to utilities, and also supply businesses and municipalities with robust technology services through our team of IT professionals. Our ability to integrate distinct specialties gives customers the opportunity to work with a coordinated team for the design and maintenance of their infrastructure.

Sector: Energy industry services

Headquarters: Edwardsville

Year Founded: 1979

Employees: 333

Website: utilitra.com

