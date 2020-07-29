48. Booksource

Description: At Booksource, we are passionate about making it as easy as possible for our customers to foster engaged reading in their classrooms. Everything we offer — from our extensive selection of authentic literature to our customizable classroom library solutions — helps K-12 educators build, grow and organize classroom libraries that support balanced literacy and feature books students want to read.
Behind everything we do at Booksource is a group of engaged people who make it all possible. From our literacy expertise to our genuine commitment to customer satisfaction to the level of customization we provide, we work together to deliver the tools teachers need to inspire a love of reading in their students — and a brighter future for all of us.
Sector: Wholesale/children's education
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1974
Employees: 188
Local Community Support: Each year we vote on what charity we will support for the year. Last year, we support St. Louis Crisis Nursery and raised over 17k from events, drawings, cook offs we hosted throughout the year. Additionally, our Outreach Committee plans department volunteer opportunities each quarter for departments to volunteer during the workday with each other. These organizations include Born to Read, Jewish Food Bank, St. Louis Crisis Nursery, Operation Brightside and may more great local organizations. Employees are also able to volunteer at an organization of their choosing for up to 12 hours per year during their workday.
Recent Events: We recently launched our first proprietary product, Next Generation Science Standards Boxed Sets. The titles in these boxed sets have been selected using Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) as guidelines. Each expertly curated, high-quality set includes one copy each of 30 titles, one Instructional Resources book with 30 title-specific lesson plans and activities, dividers for organization and a display box. Minimal prep work required by the teacher, time-saving tool great for sub plans, all titles have guided reading levels, and include two Learning Paths for differentiated instruction. Our goal to to support teachers in the classroom not only by providing their books but also instructional resources.
Interesting Facts: We recently celebrated our 27th anniversary of our Bring-Your-Baby-to-Work Benefit. To clarify, this is not one day parents are able to bring his or her child into work. The benefit encourages parents to bring his or her child in every working day until the child is six months old. If a parent is not able utilize this benefit, we offer a childcare reimbursement. This supports our core value of being a family-first organization.
Benefits: We offer many unique benefits that include referral bonuses, service awards, paid paternity/maternity leave, Bring your Baby to Work program allowing new moms and dads to bring their babies to work with them for the first 6 months, tuition assistance program, paid scholarships (up to 90% of tuition), and wellness reimbursements. We offer Training and Development to all employees through internal training classes, We have an Emergent Leader Program for high potential employees where they undergo various leadership development over the span of 12 months working with mentors from the executive team and presenting a business plan they create over the course of the year. Our goal is to add a new WOW! Benefit every year to the line up and this year, we have increased the number of vacation days (new hires are given 4 weeks at hire!) as well as added a Sandy Vacation Award. This award gives 5 employees a trimester an all expense paid vacation to a destination of their choosing. By the end of the year, we will have given away about 20 trips which equates to 10% of our workforce.
Purpose: Engaged people for engaged reading
Vision: A future of classrooms throughout the world filled with engaged readers
Mission: Create Inspired Readers
Company Values:
Maintain spirited and diverse workplaces:
- Gotcha cards to say thank you to someone who has done something for you or has gone above and beyond.
- Appreciations
- Dart tournament
- Halloween costume contest
- Ugly sweater contest
Embrace and drive change to shape the future:
- Think and act like an owner.
- Identify areas of improvement and work as a team to implement changes.
- Share information in an open book atmosphere
- Monthly company meetings to discuss financials and happenings around the company
Provide a Family First Culture:
- Bring your baby to work program
- Annual company picnics
- Potluck for special events
- Work/Life Balance
Encourage personal and professional growth:
Personal:
- Wellness reimbursement
- Monthly massages
- Fitness classes
- Yoga
Professional:
- Marcia Jaffe scholarship
- Tuitional reimbursement
- LuckyU internal company facilitated classes
- GED program to receive high school diploma
Support our Communities:
- Volunteer opportunities
- Soup kitchen
- Food pantry
- Born to Read
- Ready Readers
- Crisis Nursery
Exceed everyone’s expectations:
- Think outside of the box and work creatively.
- Go above and beyond inside and outside of your day to day role.
Do the Right Thing:
- Moment of Truth - Any time someone outside of our company comes into contact or interacts with a member of our company and has an exceptional experience.
- Treat others like they want to be treated.
