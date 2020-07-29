49. Premium Retail Services Inc.
0 comments

49. Premium Retail Services Inc.

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Description: Premium Retail Services brings new energy to retail. Headquartered in Chesterfield, we create inspired strategies that help retailers and manufacturers surprise consumers, drive brand awareness and spark sales through retail strategy, merchandising, brand advocacy and support. Family owned and operated, Premium is guided by five core beliefs: family, partnership, creativity, integrity and eclipsing expectations. With over 13,000 employees from coast to coast and throughout Canada, Premium is one of the world's leading retail solution providers, empowering brands to realize their full potential. Premium. Behind every decision.

Sector: Retail marketing

Headquarters: Chesterfield

Year Founded: 1985

Employees: 15,500

Website: premiumretail.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports