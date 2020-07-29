49. Premium Retail Services Inc.

Description: Premium Retail Services brings new energy to retail. Headquartered in Chesterfield, we create inspired strategies that help retailers and manufacturers surprise consumers, drive brand awareness and spark sales through retail strategy, merchandising, brand advocacy and support. Family owned and operated, Premium is guided by five core beliefs: family, partnership, creativity, integrity and eclipsing expectations. With over 13,000 employees from coast to coast and throughout Canada, Premium is one of the world's leading retail solution providers, empowering brands to realize their full potential. Premium. Behind every decision.
Sector: Retail marketing
Headquarters: Chesterfield
Year Founded: 1985
Employees: 15,500
Website: premiumretail.com
