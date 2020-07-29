49. Safelite AutoGlass

Description: Safelite AutoGlass is an automotive repair and replacement company. Our technicians use our mobile glass shops to repair and replace customer vehicle windows where ever they need us.
Sector: Automotive glass repair and replacement
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1947
Employees: 20,000
Benefits: Safelite Auto Glass full-time associates enjoy an industry leading benefits package that includes Medical, Dental, Eye, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays, Paid Charitable Giving Day, Tuition Reimbursement, and a company matched 401K.
Purpose: To make a difference and bring unexpected happiness to people's everyday lives.
Vision: We aspire to be the greatest, most trusted, and admired service brand.
Mission: To become the greatest and most trusted service brand.
