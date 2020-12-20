 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5. LOU TO THE ZOU
0 comments

5. LOU TO THE ZOU

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

Drinkwitz didn’t waste any time on the recruiting trail, visiting multiple St. Louis high schools his third day on the job and making an immediate impression on the region’s coaches and recruits. On the first weekend of February, a month before the NCAA cut off all in-person recruiting, the Tigers hosted a large contingent of St. Louis prospects. The weekend paid off 10 months later when several of those players formed the core of MU’s highest-ranked recruiting class as rated by Rivals.com, 20th in the country. For years, Mizzou had struggled to maintain consistent inroads with St. Louis’ best prospects, but Drinkwitz made a haul with his 2021 class, signing seven players from the region, including three four-star targets in East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon and receiver Dominic Lovett and Lutheran North defensive end Travion Ford.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Fine Swine BBQ
Online

A Fine Swine BBQ

The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…

Molina and Wainwright
Online

Molina and Wainwright

Q: Reports are that Yadier Molina only wants $10 million for 2021 and an option for 2022, but the Cardinals have been unyielding. Also, they h…

Mizzou bowl
Online

Mizzou bowl

Q: Which bowl game would be best for Mizzou football? What's your read on their season after the Georgia thumping?

Olive Street Cafe
Online

Olive Street Cafe

Olive Street Cafe in Creve Coeur announced its permanent closure in late October. “Due to current restrictions and the uncertainty of the futu…

Baida Moroccan Restaurant
Online

Baida Moroccan Restaurant

Baida Moroccan Restaurant in Tower Grove South announced its permanent closure in July, ending a run of just shy of seven years.

Bobo Noodle House
Online

Bobo Noodle House

Bobo Noodle House closed in March, noting that the pandemic closure of Washington University's campus "meant the near-total loss of our studen…

Paul Mineo's Trattoria
Online

Paul Mineo's Trattoria

Paul Mineo's Trattoria closed in Westport Plaza after 13 years. Owner Brigitte Mineo announced the closure in July, but the restaurant never r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports