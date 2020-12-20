5. LOU TO THE ZOU

Drinkwitz didn’t waste any time on the recruiting trail, visiting multiple St. Louis high schools his third day on the job and making an immediate impression on the region’s coaches and recruits. On the first weekend of February, a month before the NCAA cut off all in-person recruiting, the Tigers hosted a large contingent of St. Louis prospects. The weekend paid off 10 months later when several of those players formed the core of MU’s highest-ranked recruiting class as rated by Rivals.com, 20th in the country. For years, Mizzou had struggled to maintain consistent inroads with St. Louis’ best prospects, but Drinkwitz made a haul with his 2021 class, signing seven players from the region, including three four-star targets in East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon and receiver Dominic Lovett and Lutheran North defensive end Travion Ford.
