5. Soccer seasons delayed
5. Soccer seasons delayed

Fall sports at SLU are highlighted by soccer, and the Billikens lost the men’s and women’s seasons when the Atlantic 10 decided to move them to the spring. The women were coming off their second consecutive conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. The men had completed a top-25 recruiting class after going 6-2 in the league and would have been an A-10 favorite.

Instead, they will start in early February, face potentially dreadful weather conditions and have their schedules reduced in the A-10 by 25 percent. Expectations, however, remain high.

