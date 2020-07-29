5. St. Louis County Library

Description: St. Louis County Library is a vital community resource, supporting literacy and partnering with other organizations to support and enrich our community. In addition to books and other library materials, we offer free programs and services including computer classes, small business assistance, job help, Career Online High School, story times, STEM programming, summer and winter reading clubs, access to free online classes and more. SLCL has recently renovated or replaced 18 library branches as part of the Your Library Renewed campaign. Upgrades include colorful children’s areas with a family restrooms, quiet reading rooms, comfortable seating, private study rooms, teen spaces, updated community meeting rooms and more.
Sector: Public library
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1946
Employees: 670
Local Community Support: St. Louis County Library partners with a number of community organizations to provide innovative programming and services. Some of our current partnerships include the following organizations: Alzheimer's Association, Gateway Greening, Operation Food Search, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank and the St. Louis Astronomical Society.
Recent Events: During the COVID-19 pandemic, SLCL has been providing drive-thru meals with Operation Food Search, as well as emergency diapers and period products from the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank at select branches. Over 10,000 free books have also been distributed with meals to families to encourage kids to keep reading during the stay at home order. Digital resources have also been expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic and are available through the Library’s Virtual Branch: www.slcl.org/virtual-branch.
Benefits: St. Louis County Library offers its employees health, life and dental insurance, as well as a pension and 457 plan.
Mission: The mission of the St. Louis County Library District is to provide the resources and services to enrich individual minds, enhance lives and expand perspectives.
Company Values: Customer service excellence
Committed to being the best at what we do.
Lifelong learning
Creating access to experiences and ideas.
Advocate for youth
Empowering children and supporting their development.
Community engagement
Building and maintaining relationships.
Integrity
Honoring the public's trust through wise stewardship.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!